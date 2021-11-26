Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.70. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 11,547 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

