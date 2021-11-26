Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.24

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.24 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 173.70 ($2.27). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 172.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 670,683 shares changing hands.

CAPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.59) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.