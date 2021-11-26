B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.50 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

