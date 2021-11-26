B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.50 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14.
About International Tower Hill Mines
