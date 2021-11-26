Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

