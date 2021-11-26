Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

