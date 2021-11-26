Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $925.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

