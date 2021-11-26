Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

