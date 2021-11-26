FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

