FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Reduced by KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.82.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

