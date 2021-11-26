National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

