Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.