FY2021 Earnings Forecast for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VNRX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $104,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

