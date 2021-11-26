Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.