HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.20 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

FTRP opened at C$5.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.88.

