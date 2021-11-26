Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$8.75 at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.84.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1223062 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

