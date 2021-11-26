Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 2394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Specifically, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.