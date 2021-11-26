Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 2,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Specifically, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

