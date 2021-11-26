Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.92.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

