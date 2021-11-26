Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Given a C$0.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price objective on Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.13.

