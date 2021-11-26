Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WWACU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 29th. Worldwide Webb Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ WWACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

