George Weston (TSE:WN) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$158.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$141.00. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$140.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$142.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.