TaskUs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 327% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,347 call options.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

