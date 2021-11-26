NRG Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 375% compared to the typical volume of 2,386 call options.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

