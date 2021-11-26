Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.17. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. Waste Management has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.