Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.