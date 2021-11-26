Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Raised to GBX 315 at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

