William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after buying an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

