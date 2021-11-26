FY2021 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenlane in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,976 shares of company stock worth $782,995. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

