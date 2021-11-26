HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HireRight in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get HireRight alerts:

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.