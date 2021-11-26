Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

XEL opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

