Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.