FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Issued By Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.