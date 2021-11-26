Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Adam Couch Purchases 1,402 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($64,989.50).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,558.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,837.43. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

