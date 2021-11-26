Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) Insider J Schwan Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of Kin and Carta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($19,662,921.35).

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. Kin and Carta plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 359 ($4.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £535.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KCT. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

