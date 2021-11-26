Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells £1,849,252.68 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,178 ($41.52) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,052.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

