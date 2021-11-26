Nick Sanders Purchases 127,219 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 127,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).

Carclo stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Friday. Carclo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.10. The stock has a market cap of £32.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.

Get Carclo alerts:

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.