Nick Sanders Purchases 127,219 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 127,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).
Carclo stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Friday. Carclo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.10. The stock has a market cap of £32.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.
Carclo Company Profile
