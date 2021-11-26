Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Insider Ian Buchanan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) insider Ian Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £21,050 ($27,501.96).

Shares of LON:BIRG opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £54.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

