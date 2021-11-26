Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

