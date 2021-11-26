Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter.

