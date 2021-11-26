CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Stock Price Up 2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 3,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $387,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $825,000.

