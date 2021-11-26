Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Buy

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

LFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LFG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 327,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.