Goose Finance Trading Up 10.5% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $648,284.97 and approximately $235,338.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

