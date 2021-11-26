Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Up 30.3% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $105,553.72 and $70.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.