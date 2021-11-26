Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. 12,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 18,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

