Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Down 1.6%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 306,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 344,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.03. The firm has a market cap of £141.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

