Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.97 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Approximately 42,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 370,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.34 ($1.40).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

