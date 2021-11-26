TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Up 1.4%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.55). 70,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 59,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,456.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,469.41. The company has a market capitalization of £711.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 16.80 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

