Vesper Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Vesper has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00009443 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $460,962.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,036,757 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.