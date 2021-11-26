I/O Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,167.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,167.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.97 or 0.00356176 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,246,720 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

