Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $352,527.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.01 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROUTEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.